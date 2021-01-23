Crushing activity in the area to be reviewed

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said an impartial investigation would be held into the blast at Hunasodu in Shivamogga taluk and those responsible will be booked.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the blasting site on Saturday, he clarified that the crushers located at the site had permission from the government. However, nobody was allowed to conduct mining in the area.

“The investigation will look into the transportation of explosion and its use at the site,” he said.

Further, he said the area was part of the eco-sensitive zone and the district administration had sent a proposal to review allowing crushing activity in the locality. The government would review it.

During his visit to the spot, local people submitted a memorandum demanding that crushing and mining activities be stopped in the area.