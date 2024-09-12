Cruise on Karnataka’s rivers? Tourism Department on board

If the Tourism Department has its way, then tourists in Karnataka can go on a cruise along the National Waterways (NW) of five rivers in the State as the department plans to go full throttle on cruise tourism. With a comprehensive plan for development of coastal tourism, an international cruise tourism port is also expected to come up at Someshwara near Mangaluru.

In a presentation given by the Tourism Department officials recently, it was stated that Kali river (NW 52), Sharavathi river (NW 90). Gurupura river (NW 43), Netravati river (NW 74) and Kabini river (NW 51) have potential for developing river cruise circuits.

The proposed Sharavathi River Cruise across 29 kilometers of NW 90 will offer a multi–modal ecotourism trip covering old Honnavara port, Sharavathi backwaters, Haigunda islands, Shamshi hanging bridge, Lion Tailed Macaque Eco Park, and Jog Falls.

However, environmentalists are not very happy with the department’s plans.

Akhilesh Chippali, an environmentalist, said, “Why do they want to bring in more people to the Western Ghats and exploit it?

“Sharavathi is one of the smallest rivers flowing over 132 kilometres. There are already two projects that are in progress there. If they take up one more, no water will be left in the river. However, it is appreciable that they are planning to do this on the NW. They should decommission the Linganamakki reservoir so that natural justice is given to the farmers and fishermen around.”

The other planned circuit of Kabini River Cruise across 23 kilometres of NW 51 will start from Kabini dam and go to Beeramballi while showcasing the flora and fauna of Nagarahole and Bandipur National Parks.

“The cruise shall add a new dimension to the Southern Tourism Circuit anchored around Mysuru,” the officials said. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed by the Tourism Department with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to start river cruise tourism.

Mangaluru international cruise

With growing demand for cruise tourism around Mangaluru, the Karnataka Maritime Board contemplates the development of an international cruise and tourism port at Someshwara, near Mangaluru International Airport. The port will be dedicated to vessels, yachts and tourism activities.

Passenger amenities like a lounge, customs and immigration, baggage handling, transportation services, entertainment, leisure and retail facilities are likely to be included in the project along with a marina and tourist information and business services. A feasibility report for the whole project is being prepared by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

The Tourism Department is planning to develop heli-tourism packages and offshore activities to support the new port.

Anjaneyappa H. N., Dean. College of Fisheries, Mangaluru said that a very detailed study should be taken up to assess the impact that the new port and tourism activities will have on the sea and marine life.

“While development of tourism is a good thing economically, assessing its environmental impact is difficult without a detailed study. Concerns about cleanliness, especially the littering of plastic comes to the fore. When cruise vessels move on water, the pollution aspect of it cannot be denied. Although it will not penetrate too deep, the ecosystem of marines will be disturbed,” he explained.