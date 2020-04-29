Crucial Cabinet meet on Thursday to review State finances, lockdown norms

With just four days left for the scheduled ending of lockdown on May 3, a crucial meeting of the State Cabinet on Thursday is expected to discuss measures to be implemented for containment of COVID-19 and further easing of restrictions in unaffected districts and taluks.

The Cabinet is expected to take a decision on writing a detailed note to the Centre on the State’s loss of revenue and financial constraints faced by it owing to the 40-day lockdown and areas/sectors that need to be relaxed after May 3.

Only a few pockets in Bengaluru city have reported active cases. The Cabinet may consider granting permission to open industries and other establishments located on the outskirts of the city. This is because total lockdown of Bengaluru, which generates 60% of revenue to the exchequer, has caused heavy revenue loss to the State.

Akrama-Sakrama

The Cabinet is also likely to discuss issues related to Akrama–Sakrama scheme for regularisation of unauthorised constructions and formulation of guidelines for payment for penalties for regularisation of illegal constructions.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday held a meeting with Ministers and discussed issues related to regularisation of BDA sites to raise funds. Discussions, however, remained inconclusive, sources said.

Sources said based on inputs received from Ministers from different districts, the Cabinet is expected to give a free-hand to the district administration and district in-charge Ministers to grant permission to allow all types of activities in taluks not affected by COVID-19. Instead of districts, it was proposed to categorise taluks as red, orange, and green for allowing all types of activities in the green category taluks.

During his interaction with Chief Ministers via videoconference on April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the lockdown will continue in hotspots areas of the country but stressed the need for categorisation of zones into red, yellow, and green.