CRPF solider arrested in Udupi murder case

November 15, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation, policemen from Udupi and Belagavi arrested a 28-year-old CRPF soldier on the charge of killing four people in Udupi on Tuesday.

Praveen Arun Chougale was arrested from his relative’s house in Kudchi village.

The accused was serving as a security guard in the airport in Mangaluru.

“A team of officers from Udupi camped in Belagavi. The team worked in coordination with our officers. The accused was arrested using mobile triangulation technology tools,” a senior officer said.

The accused is being taken to Udupi, the officer said.

