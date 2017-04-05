CRPF soldier laid to rest

Basappa H. Bhajantri, the CRPF soldier who was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest with full State honours at his native village Bailur in Kittur taluk of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Bhajantri served in the CRPF for 19 years. The body was brought from J&K by flight to Goa, from where it was taken to Bailur in an ambulance on Tuesday night. The body was kept for public viewing on the Government High School campus. Later, it was taken in a procession and then cremated.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, Superintendent of Police B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Assistant Commissioner Shivanand Bhajantri and in-charge tahsildar G.K. Ratnakar paid tribute. A large number of people from the surrounding areas thronged to pay their respects to the departed soldier.