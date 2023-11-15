ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF soldier is suspect in four murders in Udupi, held in Belagavi village

November 15, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - belagavi

Praveen Chougale hails from Sangli in Maharashtra

The Hindu Bureau

The accused: Praveen Chougale

In a joint operation, police from Udupi and Belagavi detained a CRPF soldier in connection with the killing four persons in Udupi.

The suspect — Praveen Arun Chougale, 28 — was picked up from a relative’s home in Kudchi village on November 14.

The suspect was serving as a security person in the airport at Mangalore. He hails from Sangli in Maharashtra. He was hiding in the house of a relative.

“A team of officers from Udupi were camping in Belagavi. They worked in coordination with our officers. The suspect was held using mobile triangulation technology tools, “ a senior officer said. The suspect is being taken to Udupi, the officer said.

