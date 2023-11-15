CRPF soldier accused of four murders held in Belagavi village

November 15, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST

In a joint operation, police from Udupi and Belagavi arrested a CRPF soldier on charges of killing four persons in Udupi on Tuesday.

Praveen Arun Chougale , 28, from a relative’s home in Kudchi village.

The accused was serving as a security person in the airport at Mangalore. He hails from Sangli in Maharashtra. He was hiding in the house of a relative.

“A team of officers from Udupi were camping in Belagavi. They worked in coordination with our officers. The accused was held using mobile triangulation technology tools, “ a senior officer said. The accused is being taken to Udupi, the officer said.