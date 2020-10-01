CRPF school trainees, teachers take part in Fit India Freedom Run

Trainees and teachers of the CRPF Cobra School of Jungle Warfare and Tactics in Torali of Belagavi district participated in the Fit India Freedom Run organised by the Union government across the country on Thursday.
“We participated enthusiastically in this initiative to steer the nation on the path of fitness and wellness. It provides a unique and exciting opportunity to work towards a healthier India,’’ school principal Brigadier S.K. Lama said in his address to the commandos and staff.
As many as 200 commandos and staff participated in the event.
Cobra school on Monday organised a 500-km Relay Marathon of 12 commandos led by Sandip Sharma, Second-In-Command, from Belagavi to Bengaluru. The four-day event was flagged off by the Principal, Cobra School.
The contingent reached Bengaluru on Thursday and participated in the Mega Run organised by the CRPF there.
