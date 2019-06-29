CRPF officer laid to rest with state honours in Kalaburagi village

CRPF assistant sub-inspector of police Mahadev Police Patil, 50, who was killed on Friday in a Maoist attack in a forest area in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, was laid to rest with state honours on Saturday at his village, Maragutti, in Kalaburagi district.

He was killed in the ambush near Keshkutul village at around 11 a.m. on Friday, when a joint team of the CRPF’s 199th battalion and the State police was patrolling on motorcycles.

Mr. Patil is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. He was working with the CRPF for the last 29 years. The family members, who are in a state of shock, said he had called just couple of days ago and was supposed to come home within a couple of days on a 10-day leave to attend his daughter’s baby shower.

The body of the officer reached Hyderabad by a flight on Saturday morning and was brought to Maragutti from there by road. The relatives and hundreds of people from Maragutti and surrounding villages were seen holding Indian flags to pay their last respects to the martyr when the body reached his home in the evening.

Minister for Social Welfare and district in charge Priyank Kharge was among those who paid their last respects. He also announced ₹25 lakh to the family of the slain officer and demanded that the government release the amount at the earliest.

Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav, Inspector-General of Police (Northeastern Range) Manish Kharbikar, Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang and others attended the last rites.