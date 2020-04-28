CRPF constable released after he gets bail

The Judicial Magistrate First Class I of Chikkodi granted bail to Sachin Sawant, CRPF constable, who was arrested by Sadalaga Police for alleged assault on policemen on COVID19 duty in Examba village on April 23.

The judge, who heard both the parties on Tuesday, granted him bail on the condition that he will cooperate with the police and that he would not intimidate witnesses.

He was released from the Hindalaga Prison at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Senior officers from the CRPF Training Centre in Jamboti near Belagavi had come to the jail along with relevant documents, lawyer B.D. Patil told The Hindu.

Sachin Sawant was arrested after he allegedly beat up two constables who asked him to wear a mask before leaving his house in Examba village on April 23. Pictures of him being chained to the lock-up door were shared widely on social media.

Inspector-General of Police Raghavendra Suhas had defended police action saying that he had insulted and manhandled policemen on duty and violated COVID-19 protocol.