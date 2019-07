Many turned up for ‘Adi Kruthika Harohara’ the annual fair at Subrahmanyaswamy temple atop Guddekal hillock in the city on Friday.

Devotees from Bhadravati, Gajanur, Savalanga and Holehonnur, carrying palanquins — locally known as kavadi — arrived by padayatra. The temple premises reverberated with the chanting of ‘Harohara’. Special poojas were held for Vinayaka, Adi Parashakti and Dakshinamurthy deities.

Traffic along NH 13 and 206 that pass nearby was diverted for sometime.