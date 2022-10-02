Crowds throng food festival, Yuva Dasara in Mysuru

Huge crowds gather outside the illuminated palace in Mysuru with a large number of tourists thronging the city of palaces to experience Dasara. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dasara food festival at two venues and Yuva Dasara at Maharaja College grounds are a big hit with scores of people turning up to these venues during the evenings. Kuppanna Park, the venue of Dasara flower show, is another place that is witnessing heavy rush since the start of festivities. But the most popular attraction is none other than the iconic Mysuru palace that has been the cynosure of all eyes, thanks to its breathtaking illumination.

The flower show inside the palace where a replica of Red Fort has been done in red roses and other floral displays is drawing big crowds. The entry to the show is free.

Almost all roads are witnessing heavy traffic with people hitting the roads to experience the Dasara illumination in the central business district. If people are seen travelling in their cars and two-wheelers to experience lighting, others are hopping on to the double decker buses ‘Ambari’ and the Sarot and horse-drawn tongas to go around the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

As it is getting impossible to drive cars amidst heavy traffic after 6:30 p.m., many are seen parking their vehicles somewhere closer to the city center and walking to glimpse the illumination.