Crowdfunding to provide compensation for kin of police firing victims: Khader

Arguing that the State government was “humiliating” the families of those killed in police firing in Mangaluru by withholding compensation, U.T. Khader, Mangaluru MLA and former Minister, announced that they would be compensated through crowdfunding.

Mr. Khader told presspersons here on Thursday that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa spoke to the family members of the victims at the Circuit House in the city December 22 and announced the compensation in Bengaluru the next day.

Who’s is behind it?

“Now, he should make it clear who were all behind his decision to go back on his promise,” Mr. Khader said, and demanded that the Chief Minister apologise for backtracking after announcing compensation. “The decision has pained all. The government is playing politics with deaths and tragedy,” he alleged.

Without clarifying on whether or not he would take the lead in collecting funds from people, the former Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister said funds would be collected from cross-sections of society within Karnataka. “The public will give more money than the government,” he said.

The MLA said legal options to bring pressure on the government to order for a judicial investigation into the police firing would be explored. In addition, the Opposition would raise the matter in the next session of the Assembly, he added.

He said the police had released “select videos” of December 19 violence on their social media accounts. They have not posted some more videos doing the rounds on social media. “Why is this hide-and-seek game?” he demanded to know.

Mr. Khader, who is under attack by the BJP for his recent remarks that “Karnataka will burn if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is implemented”, said leaders from outside Dakshina Kannada should stop making baseless remarks over the incidents which unfolded on December 19. “We are here to solve it and we will do it. Peace should prevail in Mangaluru, and Dakshina Kannada will have to progress in the right direction,” he said.

The former Minister said it was not possible for the Union government to implement the National Register of Citizens as a many State governments, including Goa, were not in its favour.

‘At Delhi leaders’ behest’

Speaking in Bengaluru, the former Minister D.K. Shivakumar alleged that the decision to renege on the promise of paying compensation was “at the best of Delhi leaders”.

“Withholding compensation after making an announcement is unprecedented. It exposes the mindset of this government,” said Mr. Shivakumar, and added that the government lacked humanism.