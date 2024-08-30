Crowd says no after CM asks if it will tolerate any conspiracy against him

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressing a large gathering at Devaragudda in Haveri district on Friday sought to know from the public whether they will tolerate a conspiracy against him to which the crowd responded with a thunderous No.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after unveiling the bronze statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna and inaugurating a Kanaka Bhavan there.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who earlier offered puja to Lord Malatesh at Devaragudda, also warned the BJP-Janata Dal(S) alliance leaders that he has become the Chief Minister because of the blessings of the people of the State.

Seeking the blessings of Lord Malatesh, the Chief Minister appealed to the public to bless him with their love and affection and sought to know whether they will tolerate any conspiracy to unseat him.

As the crowd responded vociferously that they will not tolerate it, he again told them not to tolerate it.

“After becoming the Chief Minister for the second time, I have implemented the five guarantees within a year. Due to the blessings of the people, Siddaramaiah from a backward class has become the Chief Minister. As long as the blessings of the people are with me, no harm can be inflicted upon me,” he said.

Lambasting the BJP-Janata Dal(S) alliance leaders, he said that Mahatma Gandhi always wished that the last person in society should get an opportunity and benefits.

“Keeping the same ideal in mind, I am chalking out programmes. However, it is causing a heartburn to the BJP-Janata Dal(S) alliance. The heartburn will ultimately destroy them. They will not be able to deter me,” he said.

Recalling the sacrifice of Sangolli Rayanna, a close aide of Kittur queen Rani Chennamma, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that Rayanna, who was a terror to the British, was finally caught because of betrayal by his own people.

“Such traitors are around us even today. We need to fight them unitedly and defeat them,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that Devaragudda will be developed into a tourist place and a legal fight will be initiated to vacate a stay order against Devaragudda Development Authority. He promised to provide basic infrastructure and amenities at Devaragudda.

The programme was held in the presence of various seers, including Sri Siddharameshwar Swami of Tinthani Gurupeetha, Shanthabhishma Chowdayya Swami of Ambigara Chowdayya Peetha and Kariayappajja Hakari of Deveragudda.

In the programme presided over by MLA Basavaraj Shivannavar, Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, Ministers H.K. Patil, Shivanand Patil, Chief Whip of Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed, MLA Srinivas Mane and others participated.