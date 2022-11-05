Crowd at Krishi Mela swells to 2.45 lakh on second day

The Hindu Bureau BENGALURU
November 05, 2022 00:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors at Krishi Mela at Gandhi Krishi Vignan Kendra in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

ADVERTISEMENT

The crowd at the Krishi Mela being organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru at its GKVK campus in Bengaluru has started swelling as over 2.45 lakh people visited on the second day on Friday. As many as 1.6 lakh persons had visited the mela on its inaugural day on Thursday. The number is expected to go up in the next two days as it is a weekend.

Meanwhile, the total volume of the business transaction by the stalls increased to ₹2.1 crore from ₹1.12 crore registered on the first day. In addition to farmers, a large number of youth, especially girls, visited the mela.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The farm machinery exhibition, stalls by self-help groups and live crop demonstration plots drew huge crowds. District-level and taluk-level awards for best farmers and farm women were presented on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app