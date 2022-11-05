Crowd at Krishi Mela swells to 2.45 lakh on second day

Visitors at Krishi Mela at Gandhi Krishi Vignan Kendra in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The crowd at the Krishi Mela being organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru at its GKVK campus in Bengaluru has started swelling as over 2.45 lakh people visited on the second day on Friday. As many as 1.6 lakh persons had visited the mela on its inaugural day on Thursday. The number is expected to go up in the next two days as it is a weekend.

Meanwhile, the total volume of the business transaction by the stalls increased to ₹2.1 crore from ₹1.12 crore registered on the first day. In addition to farmers, a large number of youth, especially girls, visited the mela.

The farm machinery exhibition, stalls by self-help groups and live crop demonstration plots drew huge crowds. District-level and taluk-level awards for best farmers and farm women were presented on the occasion.