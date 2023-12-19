Cross Border Logistics and Supply Chain session in Mysuru tomorrow

December 19, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru Zone, is all set to host a session on Cross Border Logistics and Supply Chain, themed “Unlocking Growth Opportunities” on Thursday at Hotel Southern Star here.

Amidst the dynamic global scenario, strategic urban development, efficient cargo movement, and sustainable economic growth have become integral components. Karnataka, with a cargo potential of 44 million tonnes poised to reach 117 million tonnes by 2035, is at the forefront of providing substantial opportunities for the expansion of ports and port infrastructure, actively pursuing impressive industrial growth, and emphasizing the expansion at Mysuru too as Logistics and Supply Chain aspects is very crucial and challenging too, the CII release said.

To understand these aspects, the session is curated to bring together industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts to deliberate on the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the Cross Border Logistics and Supply Chain sector, while providing a platform for discussing actions needed to create a vibrant and efficient integrated system. Furthermore, it seeks to address the infrastructure challenges hindering the growth of the transportation and Cross Border logistics sector, the release added.

“The event promises to be a breakthrough in Mysuru’s journey towards a competitive and sustainable future, emphasizing growth, inclusiveness, globalization, and the building of trust,” the release added.

Those interested can reach out to Payel Halder at payel.halder@cii.in or call 8073577093.