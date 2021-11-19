Crops on over 75,000 ha affected by November rain

Bengaluru

19 November 2021 00:24 IST

Ragi growers are the hardest hit; figures on extent of damage likely to go up as rain is yet to abate

Farmers’ hopes of harvesting standing crops have been washed away as extended rain has caused damage to several major crops in Karnataka, including finger millet (ragi), paddy, groundnut, cowpea, and Bengal gram, in several districts of Karnataka.

According to an interim report of the Government, as on November 17, standing crops on 75,389.19 hectares have suffered damage, with maximum damage to finger millet.

Incessant rain caused damage to ragi crop on 67,025.92 hectares in the districts of Kolar, Tumakuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Chickballapur, and Ramanagaram.

As fields in low-lying areas were waterlogged, standing paddy crop and harvested paddy crop stacked in fields have been exposed to water in many districts. Paddy crop spread over 3,501.44 hectares is damaged, the interim report stated.

Other major crops hit owing to the rain from November 1 are (in hectares): maize (3,628.57), toor (161.20), groundnut (789.35), minor millet (7.6), Bengal gram (120), horsegram (80.58), and cowpea (64).

Field survey under way

Sources in Agriculture and Revenue departments told The Hindu that field survey to estimate damage was under way. Officials of the two departments are coordinating the survey to identify the exact damage to crops in different districts. The final data is expected to be ready in three or four days and the figures are expected to go up as the State had continued to receive rain, officials pointed out.

Farmers had sown on 78.72 lakh hectares during the kharif season in 2021 as against the target of 77 lakh hectares. According to government sources, standing crops on 11.22 lakh hectares were damaged by the end of October. The target for sowing set for the rabi season was 28 lakh hectares.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured of providing compensation to farmers for the loss of crops after the survey. The Opposition Congress claimed the Centre had not released money for the crop loss in 2021–22 season and demanded the State conduct the survey immediately to provide compensation to farmers.