‘Crops on 69,000 hectares of land, in all, lost in Yadgir district’

Residents submitting memorandum to Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah during his visit to flood-hit areas in Yadgir district on Monday.

YADGIR

27 October 2020 01:01 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has failed to handle the flood situation in Kalyan Karnataka and has not announced any compensation after his recent aerial survey to assess the loss caused by floods in Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has said.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir after visiting flood-hit Hurasagundagi and Roja villages in Shahapur taluk on Monday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who visited flood-hit areas in Bidar and Kalaburagi districts before coming to Yadgir, said that “Yadgir district suffered a crop loss in 24,000 hectares in rain in September. Now, in October, it is said that the crops in 45,000 hectares may have been lost in rain. In all, crops in 69,000 hectares have been lost. However, not a single paisa of compensation has been announced for the district.”

He also said that the Revenue Minister and district in-charge Minister paid namesake visits to the flood- hit areas in the district. The State government has availed itself of ₹ 1.30 lakh crore loan. It could have used the amount as compensation for flood and rain victims. But, it did not. It used ₹ 4,200 crore to tackle COVID-19. Where is the remaining amount? he asked and added that the government is involved in rampant corruption.

Terming the BJP government as the most corrupt, he said that “then, Mr. Yediyurappa had taken bribe through cheque. Now, his son is taking bribe through RTGS. We were reiterating that administration should be transparent but these people have made corruption transparent.” He said that the government has become bankrupt and has no money to release compensation.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also said that the Congress will move court against corruption in the purchase of COVID-19 equipment as “our demand for a judicial inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge has not been considered”.