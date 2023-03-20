Crops on 667 hectares damaged in rain in two taluks of Yadgir district

March 20, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Yadgir

Crops on 667 hectares have been damaged in Shahapur and Wadagera taluks in Yadgir district due to rain accompanied by hailstones on Saturday and Sunday.

Of the 667 hectares, 306 hectares are in Wadagera taluk and the rest in Shahapur taluk, Joint Director of Agriculture Department S.S. Abid told The Hindu over phone on Monday.

Major agriculture crops such as paddy, bajra and groundnut have been damaged in rain. And, apart from this, horticulture crops such as tomato, red chilli and pomegranate, on 112 hectares in both the taluks have suffered damage.

“A joint survey by the Agriculture and Revenue departments on crop losses due to rain is going on and the accurate number of hectares that have suffered crop loss will be provided after the completion of the survey,” Mr. Abid said.

Farmers, particularly tomato and paddy growers, who were expecting a good yield are now facing the threat of crop loss.

Congress leader Sharanappa Saladapur, who visited agriculture fields in Kumnur village in Wadagera taluk, has urged the government to release an immediate compensation of ₹60,000 per acre to paddy growers to overcome their crop loss.

According to the Agriculture Department, Shahapur received 60 mm rainfall on Saturday morning.