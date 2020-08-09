Crops on 29,529 hectares of land damaged in incessant rainfall

Short duration crop inundated by excessive rainwater in a farmland at Aurad village in Kalaburagi district.

09 August 2020 23:34 IST

Red gram, black gram, green gram and soya bean among the worst hit

Continuous rain after farmers started sowing short-duration crops (green gram and black gram) raised expectations of a good yield during this kharif season. However, incessant rainfall during the second half of June and in July has resulted in crop damage, though negligible, on over 29,529 hectares as rainwater gushed into low-lying areas in parts of Kalaburagi district.

According to the rainfall data available with The Hindu, against a normal rainfall of 278 mm between June 1 and August 6, the district received 412 mm rainfall. Some taluks such as Kalamapur and Sedam recorded 521 mm rainfall against a normal rainfall of 289 mm and 457 mm rainfall against a normal rainfall of 273 mm, respectively.

Aland and Kalaburagi taluks received 438 mm rainfall against a normal 293 mm rainfall.

As per data provided by the Agriculture Department, crops on over 29,529 hectares of land were damaged, against a total sown area of 7.5 lakh hectares. And, red gram, black gram, green gram and soya bean were among the worst hit.

Low-lying areas

Excessive rainfall and water-logged areas in low-lying regions caused damage to crops by inducing flower shedding.

Though crop damage was negligible [4.65 %], farmers are concerned that short duration crop yield will be badly affected by excessive moisture.

Maximum damage

The maximum crop damage, on 3,588 hectares, was reported in Aland taluk, followed by Kalaburagi taluk with 3,324 hectares. Chittapur recorded crop damage on 1,281 hectares. Afzalpur and Sedam taluks each recorded crop damage on 200 hectares of land.

Red gram on 16,513 hectares against a total sown area of 5,32,800 hectares and black gram on 2,963 hectaresagainst a total sown area of 29,800 hectares have been damaged. Green gram crop on 2,496 hectares against a total sown area of 50,482 hectares has also suffered damage.