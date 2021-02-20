Karnataka

Crops damaged in unseasonal rain in Yadgir

Unseasonal rain has lashed various parts of the district and damaged many crops.

The district has received rain accompanied with thunderstorms. The farmers who had harvested red chilli and groundnut crops are a worried lot as a lot of rainwater has rushed into the storage. “I was expecting good benefits as I had a good yield this time. But the rain has ruined my dreams. At least 5-7 quintals of red chilli have been damaged by rainwater,” a farmer said.

Apart this, groundnut, paddy, and bajra crops are said to have been damaged in Kembhavi, Yalagi, and Malla Naganur in Surpur taluk.

