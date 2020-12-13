Crop survey to begin in Udupi this week

Mangaluru

13 December 2020 02:01 IST

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Friday said the rabi season crop survey would be taken up through farmers themselves during the next two weeks.

A mobile app has been developed to facilitate the survey and farmers may download it from https://play.google.com/store/apps/details? id=com.csk.RabiTPKfarmer.cropsurvey and provide the details for the 2020-21 rabi season. Upon scanning the Aadhaar QR code and entering the mobile phone number, farmers would get an OTP to enter the crop details, including village, survey number, owner, and photographs.

Mr. Jagadeesha said the crop survey details would be helpful in disbursing compensation for crop loss, providing Minimum Support Price, identifying beneficiaries, implementing crop insurance scheme, entering crop details in the RTC, and other programmes. He urged farmers to make use of the facility.

