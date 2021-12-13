‘Crop losses over ₹2.5 lakh crore in three years’

Bengaluru

13 December 2021 23:53 IST

Stating that the total losses suffered in the agriculture sector in the State was about ₹2.5 lakh crore over the last three years, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday said that nearly ₹12,000 crore losses have been reported in the sector this year alone.

“Not a single paise has come from the Centre despite large-scale damages due to flood and drought during this year,” he said in the Legislative Assembly, while making the opening remarks for the adjournment motion, which was later converted to a discussion under Rule 69.

He said heavy rains and floods had been reported thrice this year in May, July-August, and October-November. “Of the 31 districts, floods were reported in 23 districts. 75% of the crop sown on 78.83 lakh hectare has been lost. In coffee and pepper, 30 to 40% crop loss has been reported. Of the 7 lakh hectare area in which ragi was sown, crop loss has been reported in about 80% of the sown area,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising