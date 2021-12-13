Karnataka

‘Crop losses over ₹2.5 lakh crore in three years’

Stating that the total losses suffered in the agriculture sector in the State was about ₹2.5 lakh crore over the last three years, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday said that nearly ₹12,000 crore losses have been reported in the sector this year alone.

“Not a single paise has come from the Centre despite large-scale damages due to flood and drought during this year,” he said in the Legislative Assembly, while making the opening remarks for the adjournment motion, which was later converted to a discussion under Rule 69.

He said heavy rains and floods had been reported thrice this year in May, July-August, and October-November. “Of the 31 districts, floods were reported in 23 districts. 75% of the crop sown on 78.83 lakh hectare has been lost. In coffee and pepper, 30 to 40% crop loss has been reported. Of the 7 lakh hectare area in which ragi was sown, crop loss has been reported in about 80% of the sown area,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 11:54:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/crop-losses-over-25-lakh-crore-in-three-years/article37947790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY