Crop losses due to rain, floods climb to 10.06 lakh hectares

The latest estimation by the Agriculture Department has indicated that crops on 10.06 lakh hectares in Karnataka have been lost due to the recent heavy rain and floods in different areas of the State.

Disclosing this in the Legislative Assembly during his reply to the debate in the House on rains and floods, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said farmers had suffered losses to the tune of ₹1,500 crore due to the devastation of their crops.

Of this, the government had already disbursed ₹377.44 crore of compensation to 3.25 lakh farmers while the remaining compensation would be disbursed soon, he said.

In addition to the crop loss, the State had also suffered losses to the tune of ₹850 crore owing to collapse and damage to houses and ₹1,200 crore due to damage to public infrastructure like roads and bridges due to floods, he said.

Revised Central aid plea

The State has now revised its plea for Central aid and sought an assistance of ₹1,645 crore under National Disaster Response Fund, the Chief Minister explained.

He also announced that ₹600 crore would be allocated for rebuilding and repairing the damaged rural infrastructure especially roads on account of floods. He insisted that his government had responded swiftly and efficiently to the problems of flood-hit people. While the relief work had been taken up so far, the rehabilitation process would now begin, he noted.

Highest crop loss

Earlier in the day, Revenue Minister R. Ashok informed that the highest standing crops in Gadag district (1.76 lakh hectares) were damaged, followed by Kalaburagi (1.7 lakh ha) and Haveri (90,000 ha), he said.

Mr. Ashok said the State received heavy rains in four different phases during June-September and all reservoirs were near full with total storage of 790 tmcft against the maximum capacity of 825 tmcft.

A total of 1,789 minor tanks/lakes were filled with full capacity, 1,046 tanks filled between 50% and 99% capacity, 714 tanks filled between 30% and 50% capacity and only 123 tanks were filled to less than 30% capacity.

The groundwater table increased by four meters in 125 taluks. All taluks of Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagaram, Chickballapur, Kolar, and Tumakuru districts reported increase in groundwater level. Heavy rains also increased soil moisture, he said. Rain claimed 127 lives and 1,289 head of cattle.

Record rain in Udupi village

Thagarasi village in Byndoor in Kundapur taluk in Udupi district has received the highest rainfall of 406 mm during 24 hours on July 10. Similarly, a gram panchayat in Bhatkal has received 550 mm rain during 24 hours in July, Mr. Ashok informed.

T.K. Halli in Malavalli in Mandya district has received 118 mm rain in 24 hours during the current monsoon, he said.