Crop loss survey to be taken up soon

July 31, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will conduct a survey to assess crop loss due to heavy and continuous rainfall in the last two weeks and complete it within a week, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said.

Speaking to media persons before chairing a meeting in Kalaburagi on Monday to review crop loss and property damage due to heavy rainfall across the region, Mr. Byre Gowda said that survey of crop damage and property damage will be conducted at the earliest.

It will be difficult to conduct the survey immediately as it is still raining in some parts of the region.

Responding to a statement made by the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai targeting the Congress-led State government over its handling of the rain and flood situation and its failure in providing relief to the affected, Mr. Byre Gowda, hitting out at the BJP, said that the saffron party had failed to appoint a Leader of Opposition in the Assembly even after two-and-a-half months of the elections.

The Minister asked the BJP leaders to iron out differences within the party [BJP], before pointing a finger at the Congress government.

