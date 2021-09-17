Crop loss survey as rain abates in Kodagu

Damage to coffee crop was not over 33 per cent, says Coffee Board

With the rains largely receding in Kodagu, the district administration has asked the officials to survey the crop loss this season. The Agriculture Department has been directed to take up the survey in taluk and zilla panchayat limits.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal told the officials to carry out the survey like it was done in the last three years. “It has to be accurate,” she said, during a meeting in connection with the crop loss survey in Madikeri.

She asked for resurvey of crop damage in areas that recorded the highest rains in the last 25 days.

She wanted the officers to complete the survey with photographic evidence and submit reports incorporating details on the interventions and steps taken.

Coffee Board Deputy Director Shivakumar told the meeting that the Board has done its survey of the damage caused to coffee plants. The damage is not over 33 per cent.

Horticulture Department Deputy Director Shashidhar said the chances of berry drop is more in the event of excessive rains. These aspects are being monitored during the survey.