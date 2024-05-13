Crop loss relief released for affected farmers in Belagavi

The district administration has released ₹316.52 crore crop loss relief to 3,74,066 farmers in Belagavi district. This will be directly credited to bank accounts through Farmer Registration and a Uniﬁed beneﬁciary Information System (FRUITS) software.

However, 42,000 farmers who are facing problems due to non-linkage with Aadhaar or mismatch of names or other reasons can approach the Tahsildar office or the office of the Assistant Director of Agriculture help desk, said a release from Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.