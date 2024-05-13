GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Crop loss relief released for affected farmers in Belagavi

Published - May 13, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has released ₹316.52 crore crop loss relief to 3,74,066 farmers in Belagavi district. This will be directly credited to bank accounts through Farmer Registration and a Uniﬁed beneﬁciary Information System (FRUITS) software.

However, 42,000 farmers who are facing problems due to non-linkage with Aadhaar or mismatch of names or other reasons can approach the Tahsildar office or the office of the Assistant Director of Agriculture help desk, said a release from Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.