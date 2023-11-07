Crop loss relief of ₹126 crore released for Haveri district

November 07, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Following the efforts by the officials of Haveri district and cooperation extended by the farmers, an interim crop insurance compensation to the tune of ₹126.75 crore has been released for Haveri district, Minister for Textiles, Sugarcane Development, and Directorate of Sugar and Agricultural Marketing Shivanand Patil has said.

Addressing presspersons after the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting in Haveri on Tuesday, Mr. Patil said that the district had received the highest interim relief in the State because of the good work done by the officials in a time bound manner.

The Minister said that already the process of crediting the interim crop loss compensation had begun and ₹40 crore had been credited to farmers’ bank account. “Today another ₹40 crore will be credited and the remaining will be credited in a phased manner. I hope the farmers are bit relieved now”, he said.

Mr. Patil said the Union government was not responding properly to the State’s request although the Chief Minister had appealed to the Centre for release of funds as per NDRF guidelines. Immediately after the release of funds from Union government under NDRF, the State would release funds under SDRF, he said.

The Minister said that the centre was delaying the crop loan issue too. Even after nine months, funds had not been released towards crop loan. “NABARD has to be given ₹4,500 crore and if NABARD gets the funds, it will release funds to KCC Banks. While Centre is not releasing the funds due for the State, the State is contributing the highest GST collection”, he said.

He said that as the district had received rain on Monday, steps would be taken to encourage kharif sowing by ensuring that there was no scarcity of seeds and fertilizers.

‘Suspend officials’

Earlier chairing the review meeting, the Minister directed the chief executive officer of the zilla panchayat to suspend officials who were negligent towards addressing drinking water scarcity in the district.

He asked the municipal officials to ensure that Haveri city was supplied water once in five days by resolving the technical issues pertaining to water supply. At present Haveri is getting water supply once in 15 days.

The Minister questioned the delay in completing the water supply works in Haveri despite the payment of ₹32 crore out of the total project cost of ₹37 crore to the construction agency. He also pointed out that problem was not of availability of water but of distribution.

Mr. Patil was upset over the officials not being able to provide information on the tank filling project under which 250 tanks were scheduled to be filled by drawing water from Tungabhadra and Varada river.

Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Rudrappa Lamani, Chief Whip of Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed, MLAs U.B. Banakar, Basavaraj Shivannavar, Prakash Koliwad, district-in-charge secretary R. Vishal, Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy and others were present.

