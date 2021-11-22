Crop loss in over 1.05 lakh hectares in Dharwad

Heavy rainfall during November has come as a shock to farmers of Dharwad district where agricultural crops in 96,583 hectares of land have been damaged and horticultural crops in 8,759 hectares of land affected.

According to an assessment made by the officials of departments of Agriculture and Horticulture, untimely rain has damaged chilli, cotton, Bengal gram, maize and paddy crops, apart from horticultural crops.

Cotton and chilli crops have suffered heavy damage, followed by Bengal gram, maize, paddy and jowar. Farmers are apprehensive of continuous rainfall increasing the chances of pest attack.

Red chilli grown in Kundgol and Hubballi taluks has been damaged in nearly 7,000 hectares. Chilli was grown in 22,000 hectares and almost 40% of the crop has been damaged. Horticultural crops, including onion, flowers and tomato, and various other vegetables in 8,759 hectares have been damaged.

As per the initial assessment report, cotton in 11,616 hectares, maize in 4,213 hectares, paddy in 2,138 hectares, jowar in 755 hectares and wheat in 535 hectares have been damaged due to heavy downpour and incessant rainfall.

Standing crops in 3,455 hectares of agricultural land in Dharwad taluk, 1,701 hectares in Alnavar, 14,071 hectares in Hubballi Rural taluk, 964 hectares in Hubballi Urban, 4,058 hectares in Kalghatgi, 31,805 hectares in Kundgol, 26,121 hectares in Navalgund and 14,408 hectares in Annigeri taluk have been completely damaged.

According to the report, floriculturists in Uppin Betageri, Mangalgatti, Kurubgatti have suffered the maximum loss. Marigold flowers which used to fetch Rs. 250 per kg have been totally damaged. A majority of farmers in these villages who opted for flower cultivation have incurred losses. Various flowers grown in more than 130 hectares have been damaged, the report said.

Visit

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil visited some of the fields in Kundgol, Dharwad and Hubballi taluks and to assess the ground reality.

He said that a joint survey by officials of revenue, agriculture and horticulture departments has been initiated to assess the crop damage. While rain has subsided, it has left behind a trail of destruction and a report on crop and property damage will be submitted to the government immediately, he said.