Crop loss due to excess rains in Mysuru estimated to be 473 ha

Rains over the long period average in Mysuru district have led to crop loss estimated to be 473.6 hectares by the authorities.

The crop loss is for the rains between June 1 and August 31, 2024, when the monsoon was vigorous. Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that agricultural crop loss was to the extent of 335.91 hectares while horticultural crop loss was pegged at 137.69 hectares across the district.

The cumulative loss – of both agricultural and horticultural crop – was in different taluks indicate that Nanjangud suffered the most as the farmers here lost 125.68 hectares of crops due to excess rains followed by Hunsur where the crop loss was pegged at 116.8 hectares.

The other taluks with significant crop loss were Periyapatana (66.65 hectares), Saligrama (55.83 hectares), and T. Narsipur where 45.78 hectares of crop loss was recorded. Among the remaining taluks crop loss in H.D. Kote was 37.97 hectares, Sarguru (10.13 hectares), K.R. Nagar ( 7.86 hectares) while the least crop loss was in Mysuru taluk where the loss was estimated to be 6.9 hectares.

Mr. Reddy said a joint survey was carried out by the Revenue, Agricultural, and Horticultural departments, and details of crop loss have been published at all gram panchayat offices, Raitha Samparka Kendras, and Deputy Commissioner’s office and Agricultural and Horticultural departments. Farmers who wish to file their objections may do so within a week after publication of the joint survey report, the Deputy Commissioner added.

The joint survey was a precursor to the release of crop loss compensation as per the guidelines of NDRF/SDRF, according to the Deputy Commissioner.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Mysuru district received 429 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 31 which was 39 per cent above normal. However, during July, heavy to very heavy rains lashed the district which received 224 mm of rainfall and was 84 per cent above normal. During August, Mysuru district received 97.8 mm which was 5 per cent above long period average and is hence classified under normal category.

For the months of June and July the cumulative rainfall in Mysuru was 332 mm against a normal of 216 mm and it was 53 per cent above the long period average. Rainfall between 20 per and 59 per cent above the long period average is categorized under ‘’excess’’ and the bulk of the crop damage took place during July.

Dams full

Vigorous monsoon and continuing rains in the catchment area of the river Cauvery and its tributaries have ensured that there is copious water in the reservoirs.

The cumulative gross storage capacity of KRS, Hemavathi, Kabini, and Harangi is 114.57tmc ft. against which the storage position on September 7 was 113.57 tmc ft. which is 99 per cent of the installed capacity, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

The gross storage position on the same day last year was 64.08 tmc ft. as the State was under the grip of an unprecedented drought.