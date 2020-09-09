Crop loss assessed at ₹ 388 crore in Dharwad district

Damage to public property, including roads and bridges, put at ₹ 582 crore

The heavy downpour coupled with floods in various water bodies in August has caused crop loss valued at ₹ 388 crore in Dharwad district.

The natural calamity has also extensively damaged public property, including roads and bridges, and the loss under this head has been put at ₹ 582 crore.

As per a survey report, agricultural crops in 55,970 hectares of land and horticultural crops in 6,635 hectares have been damaged.

This apart, 185.92 km of roads and 41 bridges under the Public Works Department, 553.84 km of roads and 59 bridges and 66 tanks under the Panchayat Raj Department have suffered damage.

The downpour has damaged 168 school buildings and 150 anganwadi centres and 147 km of roads in Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation limits. This apart, two houses have been completely damaged and 25 partially, while 1,200 houses have suffered minor damage.

After the Central team that visited various places in Dharwad district to assess the ground reality, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil submitted a district-level report to the team members and sought adequate compensation for flood relief during a late evening meeting on Tuesday.