Crop loss assessed at ₹ 388 crore in Dharwad district

The heavy downpour coupled with floods in various water bodies in August has caused crop loss valued at ₹ 388 crore in Dharwad district.
The natural calamity has also extensively damaged public property, including roads and bridges, and the loss under this head has been put at ₹ 582 crore.
As per a survey report, agricultural crops in 55,970 hectares of land and horticultural crops in 6,635 hectares have been damaged.
This apart, 185.92 km of roads and 41 bridges under the Public Works Department, 553.84 km of roads and 59 bridges and 66 tanks under the Panchayat Raj Department have suffered damage.
The downpour has damaged 168 school buildings and 150 anganwadi centres and 147 km of roads in Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation limits. This apart, two houses have been completely damaged and 25 partially, while 1,200 houses have suffered minor damage.
After the Central team that visited various places in Dharwad district to assess the ground reality, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil submitted a district-level report to the team members and sought adequate compensation for flood relief during a late evening meeting on Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath