Crop loss: Action sought against insurance firms

Konaraddi submits memorandum to Dharwad Deputy Commissioner

Accusing two private general insurance companies of cheating farmers by not paying them crop loss compensation, the former Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi has urged the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad to take action against them.

On Saturday, Mr. Konaraddi submitted a memorandum addressed to the Deputy Commissioner in which he alleged that private insurance companies — Bharti Axa and ICICI Lombard — had not credited the crop loss compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers.

He said the companies had not paid the crop loss compensation for the years 2018–19 and 2020–21. Although they had filed a complaint against the insurance companies at Gokul Road Police Station in Hubballi, the police had not registered an FIR and asked him to file a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner, he said.

The private general insurance companies had also not paid compensation to the tune of ₹36 crore to chilli growers of Navalgund who had suffered crop loss in 2016–17. Although the farmers had paid the crop insurance premium, there was inordinate delay in disbursing compensation, he said.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Konaraddi, who switched sides from the JD(S) to the Congress recently, demanded a ban on the MES for its frequent attempts to disturb peace and bonhomie between Kannada and Marathi speaking people in Belagavi.