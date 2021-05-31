Crop loans to be given to 30 lakh farmers: Minister

Bengaluru

31 May 2021 17:37 IST

Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar on Monday said crop loans amounting to ₹20,810 crore will be given to 30 lakh farmers in 2021-22, against disbursal of ₹17,490 crore to 25.93 lakh farmers in 2020-21.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said he would visit all 21 district cooperative central (DCC) banks after the lockdown is lifted in the State. About 5-6 DCC banks were not able to achieve 100% target in granting loans to farmers in the last financial year, he added.

