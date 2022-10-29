Crocodile spotted again in drain

The Hindu Bureau Mysuru
October 29, 2022 19:42 IST

A large crocodile was sighted again in the stormwater drain near Yele Thota, off Ramanuja Road, here on Saturday.

On spotting the reptile basking near the drain, crowds gathered in large numbers to watch it.

The reptile, with its mouth open, was seen next to the drain. As the crowds continued to pour in to glimpse it, the reptile, perhaps disturbed by the noise, slipped into the water and swam away.

The reptile was spotted first a few days ago. The Forest Department could not capture it last time despite a two-hour-long operation.

The local residents have urged the forest authorities to capture the crocodile and hand it over to the Mysuru zoo as its repeated sighting has worried them.

