Karnataka

Crocodile caught in fishing nets rescued

The crocodile that was rescued in Karadaga village of Belagavi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent Belagavi July 29, 2022 20:00 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 20:00 IST

A crocodile that was gasping for breath after it got caught in fishing nets was rescued by some youth in Karadaga village of Belagavi district on Thursday.

Some youth who had gone fishing in the Doodh Ganga were surprised to find the crocodile in their nets. It had got entangled in the plastic wires and it was finding it difficult to breath as some wires had nearly closed its nostrils.

However, the youth feared for their life too. First, they tied it to a tree. Then, they cut out the wires and tied a towel across the crocodile’s mouth.

They paraded the crocodile in the village and kept it near the Gram Panchayat office. Some children and youth took selfies with it. Later, they informed the Forest officers.

Forest Department staff came to the spot and carried away the crocodile. It was released in the river later.

Nagesh Karale, Bandu Gavade, Kisale Mudhale, Sushant Singe, Nagesh Kamble, Bhavusa Gavade, Pradeep Kurane, Satappa and other youth rescued the crocodile, Forest officers said.

