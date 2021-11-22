Crocodile captured near Ranganatittu

The crocodile that was trapped at Palahalli near Ranganatittu Bird Sanctuary on Monday.

22 November 2021 21:46 IST

The wildlife range placed a cage to trap the reptile after it killed a goat

An eight-feet-long crocodile was captured at Palahalli near Ranganatittu Bird Sanctuary on Monday. The male reptile, aged about 40, is learnt to have strayed near Onimaramma Temple in the village from KRS dam, following release of water to the irrigation canals.

The wildlife range in Mysuru had placed a cage to trap the crocodile after it killed a goat. The forest team had laid the trap two months ago acting on the complaints from the villagers.

Range Forest Officer Surendra said: the crocodile might have strayed from KRS dam, after the water was released to the irrigation canals “We are releasing it into the forest in Nagarahole as the reptile is healthy.” The crocodile weighs about 60 kg.

Health examined

“Our personnel were trying to trap the reptile since the last two months after it killed two goats. We could not track the croc despite our best efforts. However, the reptile was spotted today and our staff captured it carefully. The reptile’s health was examined and is now being released into the wild,” he said.

Mr. Surendra said crocodiles straying into human habitations are rare. If at all they stray, they go back to their habitats.

“This is slightly a rare case of a crocodile surviving in human habituated area for so long.”