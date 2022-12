December 27, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

The Commissioner of Police, B. Ramesh, urged the taxi and auto drivers to be conscious and aware of their duties in catering to the requirements of the general public and the tourists. He was speaking after inaugurating an awareness programme on traffic rules and crime prevention on Tuesday. Mr.Ramesh stressed the imperatives of police behaviour towards tourists besides complying with the traffic rules and regulations.