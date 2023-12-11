ADVERTISEMENT

Crime is under control in Mysuru, says City Police Commissioner

December 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. said crime in Mysuru City was “absolutely” under control.

Speaking to reporters at a programme held near North gate of Mysuru palace on Monday to formally launch Crime Prevention Month, Mr. Ramesh said crime rate in Mysuru city had dipped in comparison to last year.

All types of crimes including house burglary had recorded a decrease this year. “While 72 chain snatching cases were reported last year, this year only 12 had been reported. Out of the 12 cases, as many eight to nine had been already been detected,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With regard to cyber crime, Mr Ramesh said the police was controlling cyber crime, but new types of cyber crimes were emerging. However, he said the police was creating awareness about the same by creating videos.

He said crime rate was less in Mysuru, which is considered to be a cultural city. Crime is under control as the general public is mostly law-abiding. “Crime in Mysuru is less compared to other cities,” he said.

However, police personnel are working round the clock to prevent and detect crime while also ensure peace in the society, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US