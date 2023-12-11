Crime is under control in Mysuru, says City Police Commissioner

December 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

City Police Commissioner Mr Ramesh B said crime in Mysuru City was “absolutely” under control.

Speaking to reporters at a programme held near North Gate of Mysuru Palace on Monday to formally launch Crime Prevention Month, Mr. Ramesh said crime rate in Mysuru City had dipped in comparison to last year.

All types of crimes including house burglary had recorded a decrease this year. “While 72 chain snatching cases were reported last year, this year only 12 had been reported. Out of the 12 cases, as many eight to nine had been already been detected,” he said.

With regard to cyber crime, Mr Ramesh said the police was controlling cyber crime, but new types of cyber crimes were emerging. However, he said the police was creating awareness about the same by creating videos.

He said crime rate was less in Mysuru, which is considered to be a cultural city. Crime is under control as the general public is mostly law-abiding. “Crime in Mysuru is less compared to other cities,” he said.

However, police personnel are working round the clock to prevent and detect crime while also ensure peace in the society, he said.