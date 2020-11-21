Cricketing activities to restart from Nov. 28

KSCA had stopped matches in March

KSCA Mysuru zone is relaunching cricketing activities here from November 28. The activities had come to a halt in view of COVID-19 pandemic since March.

The pending KSCA Mysuru zone two-day 1st Division league matches of 2019-20 season has been scheduled from November 28.

According to Sudhakar Rai, convener, KSCA Mysuru zone, the decision to recommence cricketing activities was approved at the Managing Committee meeting of the KSCA in Bengaluru recently.

Eleven first division league matches that were pending will begin from November 28 onwards and the two-day matches will be played at the SDNR Wadiyar grounds, JSS-SJCE grounds and PET (Mandya) respectively.

The semi-finals and final of the Sri M. Gopalaswami memorial tournament which was also pending, will also be held on December 1 and 3 respectively, a release said here.

Use of sanitisers, temperature checks, ban on using saliva on the ball and so on will be in place to ensure players’ safety, Mr. Rai said.