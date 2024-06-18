GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan to invest ₹1,400 crore in beverages unit in Chamarajanagar

Published - June 18, 2024 11:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan plans to invest a total of ₹1,400 crore in phases to establish a beverages (soft drinks) and confectionery unit in Badanaguppe, Chamarajanagar district, according to Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil.

The announcement came after Mr. Patil held discussions with Mr. Muralitharan, who met him to talk about the project on Tuesday, said a press release from the office of the Minister.

Mr. Muralitharan plans to manufacture beverages and confectioneries under the brand ‘Muttiah Beverages and Confectioneries’. The project, initially planned with an investment of ₹230 crore, has now been revised to a total of ₹1,000 crore. It will be further increased to ₹1,400 crore in a few years, Mr. Patil explained.

The Minister also noted that 46 acres have already been allocated for the project, and manufacturing operations are expected to begin in January 2025. He added that officials have been directed to resolve minor issues related to the allocated land.

Mr. Patil revealed that Mr. Muralitharan plans to establish another unit in Dharwad in the near future.

