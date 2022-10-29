Cricket stadium project in Mysuru appears to be making progress

KSCA, MUDA hold talks in Bengaluru to sort out issues that had kept the project pending

About six years after it was first conceived, the proposal to build an international standard cricket stadium in Mysuru has started showing promise with officials from Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) holding talks with senior officials of Urban Development Department in Bengaluru on Saturday to sort out the hurdles that had kept the project pending.

In 2016, the KSCA had sought land in Mysuru to build an international stadium and MUDA had identified a plot of land measuring 19.3 acres on the Outer Ring Road at Sathgalli. But, the project had barely moved forward.

Recently, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha took up the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the latter’s visit to Mysuru during the Dasara festivities and sought his consent for allotment of the land identified by MUDA at a concessional rate.

After Mr. Bommai responded positively to the request, a meeting was held at Vikas Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday to pave the way for the allotment of land to KSCA for construction of the cricket stadium. KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon and MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar held talks with Urban Development Department Secretary Ajay Nagabhushan. Mr. Pratap Simha and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev were also present on the occasion.

A detailed discussion was held to sort out the hurdles and the necessary steps to be taken for allotment of 19 acres of land at Sathgalli ifor construction of an international-level cricket stadium, said Mr. Pratap Simha in a statement.

Sources said the project was delayed on account of rising prices of real estate in Mysuru and the amount demanded by MUDA for allotment of the land. The land identified for the stadium is adjacent to the Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) on the Outer Ring Road and the MUDA had proposed to allot the plot on a lease for a period of 30 years, which was extendable on certain conditions.

The project had remained stuck as the KSCA said it was unable to bear the cost demanded by MUDA. The Mysuru MP had sought the Chief Minister’s intervention to make the land available to KSCA at a nominal price, sources said.

Once allotted, the KSCA will take steps to build an international standard stadium. When asked KSCA’s Mysuru Zone convenor S. Sudhakar Rai said 19.3 acres of land was enough to build an international-standard stadium, where test matches as well as one-day, T-20 and IPL matches can be held. It may be mentioned here that the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is spread across 16.5 acres of land.

He also pointed out that the new President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Roger Binny had recently evinced interest in holding IPL matches in tier-2 cities also and mentioned Mysuru among them.