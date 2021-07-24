Cricket stadium inundated

The heavy rainfall has left Karnataka State Cricket Academy’s stadium in Shivamogga completely inundated. The stadium, where many Ranji matches were held, looks like a waterbody with a fence around.

The Academy developed the stadium in the place where once stood Navule tank. Photos of the flooded stadium have gone viral on social media platforms and many have made comments criticising the choice of place for the stadium.

Senior journalist and member of the Karnataka Wildlife Board Joseph Hoover commented, “This is happening for the second time. In 2019 also the stadium was inundated. What else will happen, when the lake is converted into a stadium?”

He told The Hindu that the academy must have spent over ₹10 crore for the stadium. Now, the academy had no option, but to relocate the stadium. “Some of us had written to the KSCA in 2019 itself that the facility should be relocated. But, they did not listen to us”, he said.