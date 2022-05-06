Cricket betting ring unearthed, one arrested
Sleuths from Central Crime Branch (CCB) unearthed a cricket betting ring operating on an app ‘exch666’ for the recently held Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians IPL match.
The police have arrested one Vishal Raj and recovered ₹4 lakh, a mobile phone and other valuables. They are analysing data from the app to see who all were involved and are trying to track down who runs the app.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.