Cricket betting ring unearthed, one arrested

Sleuths from Central Crime Branch (CCB) unearthed a cricket betting ring operating on an app ‘exch666’ for the recently held Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians IPL match.

The police have arrested one Vishal Raj and recovered ₹4 lakh, a mobile phone and other valuables. They are analysing data from the app to see who all were involved and are trying to track down who runs the app. 


