Cricket betting racket unearthed

The Devanahalli police on Monday arrested a gang of seven running a cricket betting racket for the India-New Zealand cricket match from a dhaba on the outskirts of the city.
ADVERTISEMENT
The accused Prashanth, Manjunath, Chethan, Jagadish, Vinod M., Vinod Kumar, and Charan were caught red-handed while they were busy receiving betting amount from punters online.
The police recovered ₹36,500 from the accused, while three of their associates escaped. Efforts are on to track them down, a police officer said.
The police have seized their mobile phones.
ADVERTISEMENT