Cricket betting racket unearthed

November 29, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Devanahalli police on Monday arrested a gang of seven running a cricket betting racket for the India-New Zealand cricket match from a dhaba on the outskirts of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused Prashanth, Manjunath, Chethan, Jagadish, Vinod M., Vinod Kumar, and Charan were caught red-handed while they were busy receiving betting amount from punters online.

The police recovered ₹36,500 from the accused, while three of their associates escaped. Efforts are on to track them down, a police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police have seized their mobile phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US