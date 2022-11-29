Cricket betting racket unearthed

November 29, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Devanahalli police on Monday arrested a gang of seven running a cricket betting racket for the India-New Zealand cricket match from a dhaba on the outskirts of the city.

The accused Prashanth, Manjunath, Chethan, Jagadish, Vinod M., Vinod Kumar, and Charan were caught red-handed while they were busy receiving betting amount from punters online.

The police recovered ₹36,500 from the accused, while three of their associates escaped. Efforts are on to track them down, a police officer said.

The police have seized their mobile phones.