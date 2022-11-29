  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE FIFA World Cup Day 10: Round 3 begins, Ecuador vs Senegal at 8:30 PM IST, USA takes on Iran; Netherlands, England in action

Cricket betting racket unearthed

November 29, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Devanahalli police on Monday arrested a gang of seven running a cricket betting racket for the India-New Zealand cricket match from a dhaba on the outskirts of the city.

The accused Prashanth, Manjunath, Chethan, Jagadish, Vinod M., Vinod Kumar, and Charan were caught red-handed while they were busy receiving betting amount from punters online.

The police recovered ₹36,500 from the accused, while three of their associates escaped. Efforts are on to track them down, a police officer said.

The police have seized their mobile phones.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.