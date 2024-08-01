Crest gates of Linganmakki dam opened

The crest gates of Linganmakki Dam, built across Sharavathi river, were opened on Thursday to release the excess water. Of the 11 gates, three were opened to release 10,000 cusecs of water.

Linganmakki Dam was built in 1964 for the purpose of power generation. Following heavy rains in the catchment areas, the dam received a high inflow in the last month. As of Thursday morning, the water level stood at 1,814 feet against the full reservoir level of 1,819 feet. The inflow was 53,061 cusecs.

The reservoir, which has a total capacity to store 151.64 TMC of water, was 89% full with 135.30 TMC. The water level reached its maximum level for the first time in the last five years. The last time the crest gates were opened was in 2019.

Three gates were opened one after the other in the presence of Sagar MLA Beluru Gopala Krishna and senior officers of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited. The local people and the staff of the KPCL who had gathered to witness the event took pictures of the water discharge from the dam.

As the gates were opened, water started to gush out. Within a few minutes, a veil of mist covered the area. Those who were present in front of the dam captured the scene on their cameras.

Later, speaking to the presspersons, Mr. Krishna said that the officials decided to release 10,000 cusecs of water, considering the inflow and the impact on the human settlements downstream. “If 50,000 cusecs of water are released, at least 450 houses will be submerged in water. And if 1 lakh cusecs of water is discharged, it will impact more than 2,500 houses. Hence, the officers have worked out a system to release water, assessing the impact on the people downstream,” he said.

The officers have already issued a warning to people in the low-lying areas and those residing close to the river path to move to safer places, he said.

The MLA said the heavy rains had filled the reservoirs in the state and also impacted the lives of many people. “In my constituency alone, more than 100 houses have been damaged. We have decided to pay ₹10,000 as an immediate relief to houses damaged in gram panchayats and ₹20,000 in the city municipal council limits,” he said.