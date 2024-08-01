GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crest gates of Linganamakki dam opened as water level continues to rise following rain in Karnataka

The water level in the reservoir, with a capacity to store 151 TMC, has up to 135 TMC, which is about 89% of its capacity

Published - August 01, 2024 12:20 pm IST - Linganamakki (Shivamogga)

G T Sathish
Crest gates of Linganmakki dam, in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, were opened to release excess water, on August 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

The crest gates of Linganamakki dam, built across Sharavathi river, were opened on August 1 to release excess water. Of the 11 gates, three were opened around 11 a.m.

The water level in the reservoir, with a capacity to store 151 TMC, has up to 135 TMC, which is about 89% of its capacity. As of August 1 morning, the water level stood at 1,814 feet against the full reservoir level of 1,819 feet.

As the crest gates of the dam opened slowly, water started to gush out. The sound of water grew louder as four gates were opened. Within a few minutes, the entire area was covered by mist.

Sagar MLA Belur Gopala Krishna and senior officers of KPCL were present when the gates were opened.

Karnataka

